Scream 7 seems to be going full legacy sequel after nearly crumbling apart, as it's just cast Isabel May as Sidney Prescott's daughter

While most fans agree that Scream could be cooked after Melissa Barrera's firing, Spyglass Entertainment and Paramount Pictures are still pushing ahead with a reworked seventh installment that will bring back Sidney Prescott and introduce her family to a world of pain and trauma. Now, we know that Isabel May has landed the role of her daughter.

The Hollywood Reporter shared the news, pretty much confirming the series might be embracing the 'legacy sequel' angle to salvage what it can. Mind you, general audiences probably won't care much about the Barrera situation, but Jenna Ortega's absence could be a bigger negative in the eyes of casual moviegoers.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Anyhow, May (1883, Young Sheldon) is in talks to board the project, which should be filming sooner rather than later, as it's currently targeting a February 27, 2026, release date. Scream 1, 2, and 4 scribe Kevin Williamson is directing, though it comes as a surprise that the script is coming from Guy Busick again; he co-wrote 2022's Scream and 2023's Scream 6. Radio Silence was always meant to depart after the last installment, but Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) was attached to the follow-up until it was heavily reworked following all the behind-the-scenes drama.

While, the 2022 movie, meant to reinvigorate the franchise without rebooting it, was considered to be a legacy sequel of sorts by many cinephiles, the truth is that it pulled some surprising tricks and clever commentary on that very Hollywood phenomenon. Scream 6 then took things in a wildly different direction that was generally well-received. That said, a section of the fandom is welcoming back Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott with open arms, even if she's now in danger of never getting a happy ending away from the Ghostface killers.

For the Carpenter sisters (Barrera and Ortega), these developments mean their story arc has been resolved with just two movies... unless this same situation brings them back into the fold years later, with past conflicts and feelings left behind (I really wouldn't be surprised). At least, Scream 6's ending is a perfectly fine conclusion to their shared story, offering horror fans bothered by this rework an easy out.

Are you showing up for the next Ghostface massacre regardless? Sound off below.