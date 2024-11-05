I will never forgive HBO or Netflix for not renewing of one of the best sci-fi series in the last decade, so let's hope someone else picks it up

Scavengers Reign, one of the best sci-fi series in a long time, apparently currently isn't getting a season 2, and I'm not happy about it.

Last year, HBO released a very special little animated sci-fi series called Scavengers Reign. It was weird, captivating, and one of the best animated shows targeted at adults I'd seen in a longtime. Last year I even wrote about how adult animation has a bright future, as long as those in charge let it, but a shift to Netflix brought uncertainty for the show. Things are a bit less certain now unfortunately, though, as co-creator Joe Bennett took to his personal Instagram to share the news that "as of right now, Scavengers Reign is not being renewed for a second season."

Bennett continued to explain, "I wanted to let everyone know directly because I really love our fanbase, they’ve been such champions for the show, and I don’t want to leave everyone hanging. We’ve had to fight tooth and nail every step of the way to get this show made, starting all the way back in 2016 with the Scavengers short film to the release of the first season last year."

The Instagram post, which you can check out above, comes with a little teaser showing off what a hypothetical season 2 could look like, which Bennett explains was produced in-house at Green Street Pictures. "This is not the end. There is more story to be told, we are ready to make another season, and we produced in-house at Green Street a teaser for what was going to come in the second season. Thanks again to everyone who watched and supported the show."

I'm personally incredibly gutted at the news, and really hope that someone, somewhere does decide to give it at least one more season, as there really just hasn't been a piece of sci-fi like this in quite a while.