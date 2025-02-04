One of the most important items to have in your inventory while playing Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is Savior Schnapps . These allow you to save the game wherever you are, as long as you aren't in combat. As you can imagine, these are incedibly valuable, especially since the only other way to save the game is to sleep in a bed you own or through rare autosaves.

As such, we've made this quick guide on how to make Savior Schnapps in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 it doesn't take too long at all, and can be created with common herbs found around the game in plentiful supply.

How to make Savior Schnapps in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

To make Savior Schapps in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you need to bring one Nettle and two Belladonna to an alchemy table to begin the crafting process. Thankfully, unlike other craftables in the game, you get the recipie to make it right at the beggining of the game, as long as you don't ditch the old lady who saved your life from minute one.

You can find nettles all over the place, while Belladonna. Belladonna can be found in clearings and in forests with leaves all over the ground. It looks like a small green plant with red berries on it, and it's quite scarce. This is the real issue with "farming" Saviour Schnapps. Nettles are less hassle, you can find them in fields and in large supply by water of any kind. They look like small green plants with spikey leaves.

You'll find Nettles all over the place, so focus on finding Belladonna first. | Image credit: VG247

So there we have it, a quick and easy guide on how to make Savior Schnapps in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2! With this, you should have no issue save scumming your way through the game with ease. Just keep an eye on that drunk bar, and try not to get addicted to alchahol. In game, and otherwise.