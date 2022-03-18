Save up to 50 per cent on downloadable Activision games for Xbox

Amazon have a handful of great Activision games on sale for the Xbox right now. These are downloads, so you'll get a key to redeem on your Xbox console straight after purchase. And Activision games aren't prone to discounts compared to other publishers so feel free to jump and buy if one of these catches your eye.

The most significant title reduced is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. CoD games don't often see a discount, and this 1980s Cold War era shooter is down to just £29.99 here. There's also the remastered version of Diablo II released last year, Diablo II: Resurrected, down to £26.25. This contains an enhanced version of Blizzard's classic action RPG as well as the Lord of Destruction expansion pack.

There's also the completely remade versions of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 double pack down to £19.99. This has been developed from the ground up, contains all the levels from both original games and includes (almost) every single song in the iconic soundtrack. And finally, the long-awaited sequel to the original Crash Bandicoot trilogy (if it wasn't already hinted at in the name), Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is down to £29.99.

This doesn't mean PlayStation and Switch owners should feel left out. Although digital games can be an advantage if you have two consoles and multiple accounts, many prefer hard copies and there are some deals to be had. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 is available for £19.95 on the PS4 and £22.95 on the Nintendo Switch.

Activision game sale:

If you're after more games to add to your collection, or want to spruce up your gaming setup, regardless of platform, be sure to keep tabs on our Jelly Deals Twitter feed. We update it throughout the day whenever we come across a good deal from trusted retailers, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X console drops.