Save over £90 on Logitech's amazing G915 Lightspeed keyboard

One of the most important accessories in any gaming set up is undoubtedly the keyboard. Logitech has been a trusted name for making reliable, high-quality products over the years, and the G915 Lightspeed keyboard is no different. It's down over 40 per cent on Amazon right now, available for just £118.99. It's also available for $205 for our US readers at Best Buy, a saving of $45 on the RRP.

The G915 keyboard is packed with features, some that are immediately visible and others to make it your own. Firstly, the battery life is rated to last over 30 hours when using the RGB lights resting under the keys. Also, using Logitech's Lightspeed technology, you can expect 1ms response time and a reliable wireless connection, something not always true of some other wireless keyboards.

Don't be fooled by the fact it's a mechanical keyboard either, as the ultra-thin design makes it easy to move around with your setup or when you're having a multiplayer meet-up with your friends. There's also 5 programmable G keys you can customise to your liking, as well as quick access media shortcut keys.

You can also set three different profiles to the keyboard, ready for your favourites games or have it ready when you're switching back to work mode. It's also compatible with both Lightspeed and Bluetooth, letting you use it with other devices like iPads and tablets.

