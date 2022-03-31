Save over £50 on this curved 4K monitor from Samsung at CCL

Samsung have become one of the most reliable tech manufacturers in recent years, making everything from SSDs to phones and laptops. And their monitors are excellent too.

Our friends at CCL have this amazing 4K curved Samsung monitor down to just £309.98. That's at least £50 off the standard RRP. What's even better is by using our exclusive code GAMER15 at checkout, you'll get an extra £15 off a £300 spend, making it just £294.98. And given CCL stocks so many computer components (and whole computers!), you may end up choosing something else you need while you're there. In that case, the code GAMER30 will knock £30 off a £600 spend.

The standout feature of this panel is both that it's 4K and VA. This means you'll get great viewing angles and excellent, vibrant colours, something that's sometimes ignored in curved monitors. A 1500R curve is also perfectly balanced to give you an immersive experience while gaming or maintaining focus during work sessions.

The display has support for both HDMI and DisplayPort, for great flexibility. What makes this so useful is that you can use the monitor's built-in picture-in-picture mode to display two input signals at the same time, like a feed from a games console while keeping an eye on some work tasks.

It's a 60Hz monitor, and despite not supporting FreeSync, it does have a 'game mode' available, highlighting darker scenes and ensuring you get great image contrast.

Amazon have a very similar Samsung monitor for sale too, with almost the exact same specs. That too is over £50 off, down to just £319.

If you're on the lookout for something else to add to your gaming setup, regardless of platform, check out our Jelly Deals Twitter feed. We're always keeping tabs on the latest discounts on games and accessories.