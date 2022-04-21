Save over $200 on this Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop

Acer's Predator line brings the best features possible to the company's gaming laptops, and the Helios 300 is a perfect example of this. It's a packed 15.6 inch gaming laptop with an RTX 3060, and it's currently $1069.99 at Amazon US right now. That's over $200 off the standard list price.

The laptop is loaded with features for both style and substance. Firstly, it has an Intel Core i7 11th gen chip. This has eight cores and sixteen threads, so you'll be sure it can handle demanding tasks besides gaming, such as media editing and juggling multiple apps at once.

The star of the show is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. This will give you awesome details on the latest games at 1080p, so you can be sure titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Elden Ring will look fantastic. Combined with such a fast processor, you'll also be able to play esports titles and other games in performance mode.

With a full HD display at 144Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time, you'll be able to see as much action as your eyes can manage, making this a perfect laptop for titles like Fortnite and Apex Legends.

There's also 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD, plenty to get you started and make the most of this powerful CPU and GPU. There's also a four-zone backlit RGB keyboard, and a whole range of ports, such as USB 3, Thunderbolt 4, separate HDMI and mini DisplayPort, as well as a LAN slot. But even if you choose to play wirelessly, there's Killer-branded wi-fi 6 on board, so you'll still get great speeds.

