Save on Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, Gran Turismo 7 and Pokemon Arceus at Currys

It's very unusual for retailers to discount the latest games soon after their release. However, Currys has a limited offer on some select titles right now, and it's a great time to jump on while everyone else around you is doing exactly that, and not experience FOMO.

Elden Ring, FromSoftware's latest dark adventure is down to just £39.99, for PS4, PS5 and Xbox, a great price for one of 2022's game of the year contenders. And there's Pokemon Legends Arceus, the hit title on the Switch, available for just £34.99. It's already a rarity for Switch's biggest titles to receive much of a discount to begin with. To get this discount, just enter the code SWNEXTDAY at the checkout. Make sure you're logged in and hit the free delivery option to get this discount applied to your basket.

The offer is also extended to Horizon Forbidden West, another potential game of the year for 2022. It's available for £47.99. We advise you to pick up the PS4 version of the game, as it gives you a free graphical upgrade to the PS5 version if you're a lucky owner of that console, unlike some of Sony's cross-gen games.

If you're a motorhead, you're in luck. Gran Turismo 7, due out on the 4th March, is also discounted by a cool 15 per cent. Just enter the code RACE at checkout. And this applies to both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. You should also be guaranteed release day delivery too, so you won't be missing out by taking this turn (pun intended).

Discounted games:

