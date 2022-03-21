Save a third on Blue's small but excellent Snowball Ice microphone

If you have a laptop or a desktop, chances are you'll need a high quality microphone. Regardless of how good you think your built-in mic might be, you're probably not going to be understood clearly by others you're chatting to.

Thankfully, the Blue Snowball Ice microphone is here to save the day. It's a small mic, weighing under 500 grams and can fit into any setup, big or small, and it's down to one of its lowest prices ever on Amazon right now, for just £36.10. That's just over a third off its usual RRP of £54.99.

Blue have a reputation for making a range of microphones, each with great quality sound. The Snowball Ice is a simple USB mic compatible with most devices and makes for a great option for podcasts, live-streaming or if you want to record voice notes and take video calls. The cardioid mic picks up great sound, as the unidirectional system ensures you're clearly heard.

And although it may look cool and mistaken as a 'style over substance' device, the benefit of its small form factor means it'll fit into any makeshift working environment you may be using for that quick conference call. And the cool stand means you can adjust it to suit your needs.

It also has both Skype and Discord certification, meaning the Snowball Ice is not only going to work great with those apps, but has been checked to ensure it's up to a great standard.

