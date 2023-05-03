Save 5% on a digital Tears of the Kingdom pre-order

12th May 2023 will mark the release of the hotly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch. If you're thinking about grabbing a digital version of the latest Zelda game, you are most likely wondering where you can buy it for the cheapest price.

Well, right now you can currently net a five per cent discount from our online store. This makes it £3 cheaper than pre-ordering it directly from the Nintendo eShop. It also means that you'll be supporting VG247 by purchasing your new Zelda game from us. This promotion is available to EU customers also, knocking €3.50 off.

You will need to add the game to your basket and apply the code ZELDA5 to claim the discount. Also make sure you have selected the correct country/region before making your purchase.

As you might expect, you won't receive the digital game code right away since the game isn't out yet, but it will land in your inbox on the day of the game's release.

US readers will unfortunately be unable to claim the discount. You can, however, still purchase Nintendo eShop credit from us, to then place your Zelda pre-order on the Nintendo e-Shop.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to Breath of the Wild, continuing the heroic tale of Link, who will harness new skills and abilities as you continue his adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule.

For those wishing to pre-order a physical copy of Tears of the Kingdom, check out our guide on where to pre-order Tears of the Kingdom here. We've also shared where to buy the Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED over on Eurogamer.