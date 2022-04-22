Save $300 on this HP Omen gaming laptop from Best Buy

HP's Omen line is one of the more premium in gaming hardware, as the company combines flashy style with great, powerful components. The HP Omen 16 is another example of this, and this particular gaming laptop is available for $1199.99 from Best Buy, a reduction of a significant $300.

The processor powering everything is an Intel Core i7 11th gen chip, which has eight cores and sixteen threads. This is plenty to run modern games and to handle CPU-intensive tasks. There's also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. This combination is ideal to run many of the latest games at great detail, ensuring your laptop will be sufficient for many years down the line.

And if you're into competitive gaming, that's possible too, especially with the 1080p 144Hz display. This high refresh rate means you'll see more of the action in titles like Fortnite and Leage of Legends, especially as the components will have no issue keeping up. And the unusual 16" size makes it ideal for those who think the standard 15" displays are a little on the small side.

The dual channel 16GB of memory and 512GB NVMe SSD should also be plenty to get you started for the latest games.

There are also a full breadth of ports to make life easy. There are three USB-A ports, a mini DisplayPort, HDMI, LAN, a Thunderbolt 4 port that can support two 4K displays, and even an SD card reader, a rarity on gaming laptops these days and ideal for those who like editing pictures and videos on the go.

There's a four zone RGB keyboard so you can highlight key presses for certain games, wi-fi 6 and fast charge support, allowing you charge from zero to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes.

If you're after something else to go with your new laptop, check out our Jelly Deals Twitter feed. We post updates on discounts on both games and accessories for all the major platforms throughout the day.