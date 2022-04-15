Save $300 on the premium ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop

For the past couple of years, ASUS' Zephyrus line has made some of the best gaming laptops available, balancing specs, value and a sleek design to stand out from the rest of the pack.

The Zephyrus G14 is one of the most packed 14" gaming laptops you can buy right now, and it's currently available at Best Buy for $1249.99, a saving of $300 from the usual RRP.

There are so many excellent features that make this laptop such a great buy. First of all, it has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, which manages to be both powerful while being power-efficient, allowing you to use the Zephyrus like a normal laptop with a great battery life. This CPU is paired here with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, one of the best graphics cards availale in a laptop. This combo is capable of delivering high quality visuals, or keeping up with games where performance matters more.

And speaking of performance, the display is not only a 1440p IPS panel, but one with a 120Hz refresh rate. That means you'll see more of the action when it comes to Call of Duty or Fortnite battles where every frame matters.

There's also 16GB of memory on board, as well as 1TB of SSD storage. This will be plenty for most people, allowing you to quickly download games without having to dig out an external hard drive for chunkier titles like GTA V. There's also wi-fi 6, a host of ports (including the all-important HDMI out), a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader for quickly logging in. And in a sleek package weighing in around three and a half pounds, your legs will be happy when you decide to use this as an actual laptop to do work or browse your emails.

