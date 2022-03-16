Save 25 per cent on the SteelSeries Arctis Prime gaming headset

One of the most crucial tools in any gaming setup is a great headset. SteelSeries are known to produce some of the best in the business, and the Arctis Prime is a great mid-tier to premium model, and it's currently 25 per cent off, down to just £74.99 at Amazon right now.

The best thing about the Arctis Prime is how it's compatible with anything and everything thanks to the 3.5mm jack. So that means your PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One and Series consoles work with this no matter what.

It's also packed with features that easily justify its price. Firstly, the quality drivers will ensure you don't miss a beat when crouching and sneaking up on an enemy in Call of Duty or Apex Legends. And the soft ear cups ensure you won't get any sound leakage and can play for hours at a time, crucial for any real gamer.

There's also a bidirectional mic for great noise-cancellation so your voice can be heard loudly and clearly. And you get handy controls by being able to adjust the sound volume or mute the mic altogether right on the headset.

Our US friends aren't left out either. Although the Prime isn't available, the Arctis 3 is, which has similarly high quality features and is compatible with almost every device thanks to its 3.5mm jack. It's reduced by over a fifth on Amazon US, and available for just $71.49.

