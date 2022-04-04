Save 25 per cent on Logitech's G435 wireless headset at Amazon US

Logitech have been making some of the best PC and gaming accessories for years, and their gaming branded products have gone from strength to strength. That includes their headsets, and right now the excellent G435 wireless headset is down to just $59.99 at Amazon US, a 25 per cent saving over the usual RRP.

It uses both Logitech's proprietary Lightspeed wireless technology as well as Bluetooth, meaning you can connect the headset to tonnes of devices, such as PCs, PS4 and PS5 consoles, smartphones and Nintendo Switch consoles. It can also switch between devices too, saving you time from having to pair the headset again.

The 40mm drivers provide a wide range of sound, including support for Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic, ensuring you'll get the most immersive experience from your games. It also has two beamforming mics built into the headset, moving the need for a physically extended mic arm.

There are also a few reasons that make this ideal for those of us who enjoy longer gaming sessions. The first is that it's a light headset, weighing in at just 165g. Also, it has a maximum battery life of 18 hours, so you won't lose out talking to your friends after a few hours and have it randomly die on you due to a low charge. The ear cups are also made of soft memory foam, making it a suitable option for a range of different ages.

