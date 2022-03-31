Save 20 per cent on this stunning ultrawide Samsung monitor at Amazon US

It's not often that we come across a deal on an ultrawide monitor as they're often firmly in the high-end bracket. But this Samsung S65UA monitor is a delight and on sale at Amazon US for $562.24, a huge 20 per cent saving off the $700 RRP.

Its 3440 x 1440 resolution will easily add to the 1000R curve for an immersive gaming experience, giving it a cinematic 21:9 feel. The display is also capable of HDR10 images for greater colour accuracy.

What's surprising is just how suitable this monitor is for fast-paced games like online shooters and esports titles thanks to a 100Hz refresh rate. And with AMD FreeSync, you'll be sure to experience minimal tearing as the monitor will be able to keep up with your console or PC.

The ace-up-the-sleeve for this display is the built-in USB-C hub. Not only can you connect a tablet or laptop to it while keeping USB peripherals like mouse and keyboard receivers in the back, but there's even a LAN port. This is a rarity for a monitor's hub system, allowing for even greater connectivity and one less dongle for your laptop. In fact, the USB-C port is good for 90W of charging, plenty for any tablet, and enough for most non-gaming laptops, including MacBooks.

Although this exact monitor isn't available on sale in the UK, Amazon do have a similar non-curved 4K display that's reduced by nearly £60. The S80UA is a 27" monitor that's down to £402.86 and also features a USB-C port, perfect for connecting laptops and tablet.

If you're after something else for your gaming setup, check out our Jelly Deals Twitter feed. We're always posting the latest discounts on games and acccessories, across all platforms, and share the latest stock info for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.