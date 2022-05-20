Save 10% on Switch OLED consoles and bundles at Very

The Nintendo Switch OLED has been out for eight months now, and it has kept well in stock in the UK so we're seeing some great bundles as well as discounts appearing at various retailers.

The Switch OLED is £50 more expensive than the standard Switch with a retail price of £309, but for that money you get a bigger OLED screen, a more secure kickstand, a better dock to connect it to your TV, and an internal storage boost.

That price difference has been cut by more than half at UK retailer Very, thanks to a ten percent discount code.

You can get a new Nintendo Switch OLED (White or Neon) console for just £278.10 (free click and collect) at Very for a limited time when you use the code 'UTJXQ' at checkout. That's actually cheaper than the standard Switch's original RRP (£279.99). If you want home delivery it costs £3.99, bringing the total to £282.09. The promo code is valid until the 25th of May 2022.

Nintendo Switch OLED White Console - £278.10 (free click and collect) from Very with code 'UTJXQ' at checkout (Was £309)

Nintendo Switch OLED Neon Console - £278.10 (free click and collect) from Very with code 'UTJXQ' at checkout (Was £309)

This discount code also applies to a lot of the Switch OLED bundles available at Very. You can select a one game bundle that has Metroid Dread, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or Animal Crossing New Horizons for £314.10, or you can also pre-order the new Mario Strikers Battle League Football Switch OLED bundle for £317.70, but you won't receive your order until its release date of 10th June 2022

Remember, the prices specified above and below are when you use the code 'UTJXQ' and select the free Click and Collect option at checkout. You'll need to pay an extra £3.99 for home delivery.

Nintendo Switch OLED White bundles

Nintendo Switch OLED Neon bundles

If you're still unsure whether to get a Switch or Switch OLED, we'd recommend getting the OLED now that the difference between the two is only £23 thanks to the code and because the OLED screen is such a big upgrade over the standard Switch.

If the discount still hasn't swayed you to get a Switch OLED, have a read of the Switch OLED review on Digital Foundry, where John Linneman called the console's screen 'the best panel in any dedicated handheld gaming console.'

Don't deliberate for too long, the offer ends in just five days. If you want to find more deals for your new Switch console, or you're living in the US, check out our best Nintendo Switch deals hub, and follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account to keep up to date on Switch game deals, console and bundle deals, and other stuff we think is cool.