There’s something about animations in video games that make them endlessly satisfying. It’s no wonder then, that we often wish life was a little more like a video game – minus the never-ending violence. Well, wonder no more fellow gam3rz, as one Twitter and Tik Tok user has decided to make the mundane infinitely more exciting by turning objects into weapons from a first-person shooter.

Reloading everything from a Dyson vacuum to a children’s toy, a toaster and even a …lamp, Kommander Karl sure has nailed the satisfying feel of reloading a weapon in a shooter. I mean, have you ever wanted to reload a lamp so badly?! Sure, we all get that sneaking lamp-reload urge from time to time, but damn does this dude make that lamp look powerful.

It turns out, that trusty toaster paid a great price for this piece of entertainment. Don’t worry noble little bread warmer – your sacrifice will not be forgotten. Bonus points for using the M1 Garand ping.

For more entertaining viral gaming hijinx, check out this awesome video of three Gregorian monks absolutely nailing the Halo theme song. In a Helsinki chapel, no less.

It turns out, when it's not destroying democracy and dividing the populace, the internet can still be a source of joy. Who knew?