"I wish there was a better word than overwhelming" Sarah Michelle Gellar on what it's like coming back to Buffy for a sequel after all these years

A Buffy sequel is in the works 22 years after it finished airing, and the original star behind it Sarah Michelle Gellar is certainly feeling the weight of it.

Earlier this month, a reboot/ revival/ sequel series to Buffy the Vampire Slayer was finally set into motion at Hulu with the order of a pilot episode, an obviously big deal considering just how massive the series was back in the day, and kind of still is. So, of course fans of it will have some pretty high expectations, and speaking to People, it's clear that Sarah Michelle Gellar is pretty aware of their response to the news. The actor did describe the reboot as "exciting," but said that she wished "there was a better word than overwhelming. It's heartwarming and exciting and also incredibly nerve-wracking at the same time."

Gellar continued to explain that it's "nerve-wracking" because "you have to do it right." Luckily, in her eyes, the exact right team is in place to do just that. "I think we have this team in place that is legendary, from Chloé Zhao to the Zucks [Nora and Lilla Zuckerman], to Gail Berman. And I think people are going to be pretty impressed." Zhao certainly has some pedigree under her belt given that she directed that multiple Oscar winning 2020 film Nomadland (she also directed Eternals, which was naff, but I'll put that down to Marvel more than her).

While we don't know what exact plot details for the new Buffy series are just yet, we do know that Gellar will be reprising her role, as well as serving as executive producer on the series. Funnily enough, Dolly Parton is back to produce it through her production company Sandollar Entertainment, because yes, that same company produced the original. Weird! But certainly fun. There's no release date for the show just yet, and it's just a pilot order, but it is expected to go to series, so it surely won't be too long until Buffy is back on our screens.