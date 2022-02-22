Save up to $150 on selected Samsung SSDs at GameStop

Fast storage is something you can never have enough of, but SSDs with over a terabyte of space and high read and write speeds can be expensive. While standard hard drives are good budget alternatives, it's usually worth waiting for an NVMe solid state drive to go on sale, so you can get the latest technology for less.

If you're going to be upgrading or building a new PC, investing in the best SSD that your budget will allow means you'll have faster load times in games and apps, as well as a smoother performance. One series of internal SSDs that offers all the above is the excellent Samsung 980 Pro, and we've spotted a great discount on the whole range over at GameStop.

Below, you can see all the different storage options available, their price, and where to get them.

Right now, the biggest SSD has the biggest discount; the Samsung 980 PRO 2TB is now just $279.99, reduced from $429.99 - a saving of $150.

Samsung 980 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD 2TB - $279.99 at GameStop

The 980 Pro SSDs are PCIe 4.0, so make sure your PC motherboard is compatible before you buy. The result means twice the transfer rate of a PCIe 3 SSD, and read speeds of 7,000MB/s. The small form factor means this SSD is great for desktop PCs and laptops, too.

The 1TB version of the 980 Pro is discounted by $80, down to $149.99. There is also a 1TB heatsink version, which is $20 more at $169.99 but has the same discount. All models of the 980 Pro are compatible with a PS5, but we recommend getting the one with a heatsink to make sure it doesn’t overheat.

There are also two smaller sizes of the 980 Pro, the 500GB version is $99.99, a saving of $30. The 250GB version is unavailable at GameStop but you can find it for $79.99 at Walmart, which is a $10 discount.

If you’re in the UK, you can save £30 on the 1TB heatsink 980 SSD at Argos, which is now £149.99 and a really good option for a PC or PS5.

Samsung 980 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD 1TB with Heatsink - £149.99 at Argos

And that's everything on the Samsung 980 Pro SSDs! Some really excellent choices for a range of budgets, storage needs, and platforms.