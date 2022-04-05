Samsung's 1TB T7 portable SSD is 30 per cent off on Amazon

If you need to store your library of games on something portable so you can play them on different consoles or PCs, or you simply need space for more games, then a portable SSD is your best option for ease of use and fast speeds.

One SSD we really like is the Samsung T7, which offers 1TB of space and speeds of up to 1050MB/s, and comes in a sleek and easy to transport form factor with different colour options.

If you're looking to get more on-the-go storage you're in luck because the T7 is on sale right now on both Amazon US and UK, with a discount of up to 30 per cent.

US

Samsung T7 1TB SSD (Gray)- $109.99 at Amazon US (Was $169.99)

UK

Samsung T7 1TB SSD (Red)- £86.99 at Amazon UK (Was £118.99)

The Samsung T7 makes is super easy to store your games and play them wherever you go, as it just uses a USB-C connection so you can plug it in easily to your PC or your PS5. It's also great for work use like storing documents, videos and images thanks to its fast speeds and shock-resistant casing.

There you go, a nice option to help you store more games in your library no matter where you're playing.