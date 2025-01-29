With the latest trailer for Ryan Coogler's Sinners coming hot off the tail of Nosferatu, it looks like vampire movies are well and truly back

The latest trailer for Ryan Coogler's Sinners is here, and if it ends up being as good as it looks, I think it's safe to say vampire movies have made a comeback.

Remember when vampire media was just everywhere in the late 2000s/ early 2010s? Vampire Diaries, True Blood, and of course who could forget Twilight! Sure, they were a bit campy, but the fanaticism was certainly there, and even if it's looking to be taking a darker turn right now, it certainly seems like vampires are in vogue again. While it hasn't been an absolute box office storm, Robert Eggers' Nosferatu adaptation has certainly been a hit with those that have seen it, and just yesterday we got a brand new trailer for Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's Sinners. This particular trailer, which you can check out below, puts the vampires a bit more front and centre than the first one, but the vibes are still looking to be incredibly strong.

In a recent Q&A (via GamesRadar), Coogler spoke about his excitement for the film, saying that he feels like he's the "luckiest guy in the business in terms of the casts that I've been able to work with, but this one is up there with the best ones. Because it wasn't based on any pre-existing material, I think all the actors took ownership of their characters. That was so amazing. This cast reminds me of the [Black] Panther films, but in a way that's maybe more exciting in that, when audiences watch this, this is gonna be the first time they see these people – there's no comic books on it. They really made a community when we were filming down in the South, they really looked out for each other."

With how dominant comic book movies have become, I'm always excited when actors actually get to stretch their legs these days, so I'm definitely curious to see how Sinners shapes up. You and I don't have to wait all that long to watch it either, as it's due out in cinemas April 18.