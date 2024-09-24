Ryan Coogler's supernatural period piece horror Sinners' first trailer gives us plenty to be afraid of without even showing what that is

The first trailer for Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan's Sinners is here, and while it's light on specifics, it's heavy on scares.

We've been hearing little bits and pieces about Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's next project since the start of the year, but it's all been a bit "he-said, she-said" so far. Warner Bros finally released the first trailer for it today though, and while it doesn't really clear all that much up, the vibes are so strong that I don't care right now. The trailer's description offers a brief explanation of the plot: "Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back."

The trailer itself confirms that the film is a period piece, set in the 1930s Jim Crow South, and both it and the description hints at something more supernatural going on, but never outright shows us what that is. It's pretty much a gold standard of trailers, and at a tight two minutes long, it packs a lot in for not that much. The rest of the cast seems equally strong alongside Jordan too, which includes Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Benson Miller (True Lies) and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is currently due to be released next year, March 7, and it'll be Coogler's first since his 2022 outing with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That film earned five Academy Award nominations, with one of the film's stars, Angela Bassett, taking home the award for best supporting actress, the first actor to do so in that specific awards body. This will also mark the fifth time Coogler's worked with Jordan, the actor appearing in all four of the director's previous films, so I'm expecting some good work from both of them with Sinners.