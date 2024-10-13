Whoopsie, the creator of RuneScape's newest MMO catches a delay of a single day, all because of "some sort of election thingy on the 5th"

The co-creator of RuneScape's next MMO, Brighter Shores, has caught a delay of exactly one day because there's some election coming up, apparently.

Hey, did you know that there's an election coming up in the US? You might have missed that fact, it's not like it's been all over the news no matter where you're from for months on end even though you don't even live in the US, but hey, it's the only important country in the whole world, right? Well it turns out that RuneScape co-creator Andrew Gower kind of missed that fact, as prior to this week his newest MMORPG, Brighter Shores, was meant to be releasing into early access on November 5. Except, you know, there's that whole election that's honestly quite easy to forget about happening on the same date. Oopsie daisy!

"We have decided to push the launch of Brighter Shores back to the 6th Nov, because apparently there is some sort of election thingy on the 5th - who knew?!" Gower tweeted, obviously being a bit tongue in cheek. Now, Gower is British, so it genuinely is quite understandable if he and the rest of the dev team genuinely didn't realise their game was releasing the same day as a massive election, but those wrongs have now been righted. Now all you across the pond can go out and vote without having to worry about missing out on Brighter Shores time (assuming there are no server woes, anyway).

We have decided to push the launch of Brighter Shores back to the 6th Nov, because apparently there is some sort of election thingy on the 5th - who knew?! — Andrew Gower (@AndrewCGower) October 9, 2024

Brighter Shoes actually has a closed beta that kicks off October 22, so some of you will at least be able to experience it around the same time. On Steam, the game explains itself: "Brighter Shores is an all new adventure from award winning MMORPG designer Andrew Gower. Explore a land of magic and mysteries, with a huge number of professions to try, and something new to find around every corner. Brighter Shores features an ongoing story and hundreds of hours of gameplay."

Whether it'll quite be able to capture the magic of RuneScape is another question, but most of you will only have to wait a day longer to find out.