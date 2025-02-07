After Suicide Squad, Rocksteady is reportedly "looking to return to" single-player Batman like everyone wants, while Monolith's Wonder Woman game is in trouble

Rocksteady is planning a return to the kind of single-player Batman games it put out to critical acclaim before being deployed onto ill fated live-service thing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, according to a new report which also delves into the behind-the-scenes struggles Monolith Productions' Wonder Woman game has endured so far.

The report comes from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, and paints a pretty tumultous picture of the overall state of Warner Bros. Games, which has recently overseen a few high-profile flops, headlined by the aformentioned Suicide Squad and fighting game MultiVersus. The former got an ending fans found pretty disappointing midway through last month, following layoffs at Rocksteady, while the latter was given its shutdown date just a couple of weeks later.

As Schreier notes, all of this played into Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav saying the company's video games section is “substantially underperforming its potential” during an earnings call in November.

So, what's it got in the works at its studios to try and turn things around a bit? Well, arguably the most interesting thing the report says is that now Suicide Squad's done, Rocksteady is "looking to return to Batman for a single-player game".

Before you start punching the air too hard and fire up Arkham Asylum for a celebratory brawl, it's important to note that the report cites people familiar with that project's timeline as saying that it's "years away from landing".

Beyond that, things don't sound too good for Monolith Productions' Wonder Woman game, which was announced at The Game Awards back in 2021. The report claims it's "struggled to coalesce" development-wise, after being rebooted and switching directors last year, leaving it having racked up over $100 million in costs and still being "years away from release, if it ever makes it to market".

It was reportedly once slated to feature an interesting twist on Shadow of Mordor's famously cool Nemesis system which would let you befriend enemies, but now looks more like a standard action-adventure game.

Meanwhile, Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montreal has reportedly had plans for an evolution on Knights, a game starring DC antihero John Constantine, and a game about The Flash all nixed for various reasons (such as this), leaving it just helping on other games wider WB is working on, and putting together a pitch for a new Game of Thrones game.

So yeah, not the most fun sounding of times, even if Rocksteady apparently going back to single-player itz da batting will likely be welcome news to lots of fans.