Rockstar might be staying quiet on a GTA 6 PC release, but here's when the maker of some hardcore gamer mood lighting reckons we can expect it

We know that GTA 6 won't arrive on PC at launch, but PC gaming company Corsair has shared when it believes the game will arrive.

Right now, Take-Two is still saying that GTA 6 is coming this year, and for all we know it is (though we do live in an era of constant delays, so who knows). One thing we also still don't technically know is whether the game has a PC version in the works, but Take-Two has also noted recently that it doesn't always try to release on all platforms at once, strongly suggesting that yes, a PC release is coming, just not yet. I would imagine that a PC port is pretty much guaranteed, given that GTA 5 had an incredibly successful one, obviously thanks to GTA Online, so it's only a matter of time until it's revealed, but there's still the question of when it might come out - and PC gaming company Corsair might (roughly have the answer).

As part of its latest financial results (which presumably spoke about all those funky RGB lights it sells for your computer), Corsair Gaming's financial VP Ronald van Veen said "GTA 6 is probably the one everyone is talking about. And we’ll get a glimpse of that, I think, later on in the year for console. My understanding now it’s going to come out in the fall for console, and then early 2026 for PC." This isn't an outright guarantee of an early 2026 release, though it has a helpful indicator as to when PC players could expect it to arrive (thanks, VGC).

When Take-Two spoke of PC releases for its games, it spoke of how Civilization 7 did release on console and PC right away, but with "regard to others in our lineup, we don't always go across all platforms simultaneously. Historically, Rockstar has started with some platforms and then historically moved to other platforms." GTA 5 took a couple of years to arrive on PC after it launched on PS3 and Xbox 360, even releasing on PS4 and Xbox One before it did that, but I think it's safe to assume a whole new console generation won't come around before GTA 6's PC launch does. Hopefully, anyway.