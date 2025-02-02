Rockstar co-founder and GTA 5 writer Dan Houser's new studio has offered a small glimpse at its brand new Absurdaverse, and it looks... fine

Dan Houser left Rockstar back in 2020 to form a new studio in 2021, Absurd Ventures, and four years on the developer has revealed the name of another of its universes: Absurdaverse.

Ever since Houser set up his new studio in 2021, there's been questions around what it is he's actually going to do. We got some details last year, including about the studio's first project, A Better Paradise, a sci-fi story starting life as an audio fiction series, but will get a TV show and video games too apparently. Earlier this week, though, Absurd Ventures released a look at one of its other universes, putting a name to it too. It's called the Absurdaverse, and all the studio really showed off was a look at "just a few characters" from the universe. "Prepare to meet some new kinds of heroes (and watch them suffer)."

A very first look at just a few characters from the ABSURDAVERSE. Prepare to meet some new kinds of heroes (and watch them suffer).



More information to come this year about the first animation projects and about our original story-driven action-comedy adventure game set in the… pic.twitter.com/EhDl7YE9ch — Absurd Ventures (@AbsurdVentures) January 31, 2025

It did say that there's "more information to come this year about the first animation projects and about our original story-driven action-comedy adventure game set in the Absurdaverse, now in development at Absurd Ventures." You can see the character designs above, but to be honest it's a pretty weak first impression. None of the designs are particularly appealing if you ask me, and Absurdaverse as a name really does feel like something that only a dad would find cool. Still, it's early days so I could be proven wrong!



The post goes on to note that you should "stay tuned as well for more updates in 2025 about our other two storytelling universes, A Better Paradise and American Caper," so perhaps there'll be a bit more to get excited about further down the line.

Of course, while Houser may no longer be at Rockstar, most people that are fans of his work will be thinking about GTA 6, as it's supposedly set to be released in late 2025. Whether that comes to fruition, we'll see, but I'm sure it'll be all anyone will talk about whenever it does come out (sorry, other games).