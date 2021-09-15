Ubisoft has delayed Rocksmith+ to next year.

Originally set to release sometime this summer, the delay was announced yesterday via Twitter and the official website.

According to Ubisoft, the title needs more time in order for the team to deliver a proper learning service.

"To ensure we provided the best guitar learning service, we have decided to delay Rocksmith+ to 2022,” reads the announcement.

“We are convinced this new release plan will give us time to deliver a smooth experience for all guitar and bass lovers.”

Ubisoft said it will use the opportunity to incorporate user feedback from the closed PC beta which was held in June and July.

Originally targeted for a summer 2021 launch on PC, Ubisoft said it didn’t set a hard date because it wanted the flexibility to react to feedback and to adjust release timelines to match.

“We understand that this delay is disappointing,” added lead producer Arthur von Nagel in a developer diary.

“Our decision stems from a commitment to quality first, and a desire to meet the high expectations of our community and ourselves. Every Rocksmith+ player deserves to easily find the music you care about, to feel a sense of growth and mastery over your instrument, and to trust that the notes you play are heard fairly and accurately.”

Quite a bit of work has gone into Rocksmith+ since the beta ended in July, said von Nagel. With beta feedback aligning with previously outlined development priorities, the team wants to make “big improvements” to the game. This will come in the form of an extended song library, audio inputs and note detection, progression and education, UI, search, and content discoverability.

With songs, there were only 500 available during the beta, but the team is committed to “offering thousands upon thousands of songs,” and that’s just the start.

The team also promises more bass arrangements than what was included in the beta will be added. Matter of fact, hundreds of new bass arrangements have been added since then.

You can read up on the rest of the changes coming to the title or added since beta through the latest development blog.

Rocksmith+ was announced back in June and it’s a subscription service that promises to give you access to 'more music than ever before,' including many sub-genres, too.

Once Rocksmith+ releases, it will be available for $14.99 for a 1-month subscription, $39.99 for a 3-month subscription, and $99.99 for a 12-month subscription.

It will be made available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. It will also make use of your iOS or Android phone as a microphone to pick up your guitar and bass-playing in real-time.