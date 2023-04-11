World Zero codes for April 2023

11th April 2023: We added a new World Zero code.

World Zero is a popular Roblox game that should appeal to fans of the classic Zelda games. The award winning experience has a hint of Ocarina of Time about it, as players explore a big 3D open world and battle enemies, bosses and raid dungeons.

You can also go adventuring with other players as you look to level up your character and progress to new worlds. If you need a hand getting started, make sure to redeem as many World Zero codes as you can find. While there aren't too many codes available right now, these promotional codes offer in-game items, including Crystals, which are then used to purchase weapons, armor, and pets.

Working World Zero codes

600KLIKES - 100 Crystals (NEW!)

Expired World Zero codes

APRILFOOLS

100MILPARTY

HYPEWORLD8

400KLIKES

150MILPARTY

CRYSTALSPLEASE

PEPPERMINT

NEWLEAF

HAPPYNEWYEAR

HOLIDAY2021

BLUE

How to redeem World Zero codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in World Zero? There are two different ways you can access the codes screen.

The easiest way is launching World Zero and then pressing M once you're in-game. This is a shortcut to the Codes menu.

Alternatively, you can press the More button on the right-hand side and then click "Rewards".

Whichever route you go down it'll bring up a Redeem Codes menu with a textbox - enter a code into the textbox and then press the "Claim" button.

If the code you entered is valid the "Claim" button will turn green and say "Success". If the code isn't working the button will flash red and say "Invalid code".

Roblox codes tend to be time sensitive so if you see a code you like the look of, make sure you redeem it quickly so you don't miss out on any of the freebies.