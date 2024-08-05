Weak Legacy 2 codes for August 2024
Get free Spins and go from weak to strong!
Inspired by the popular anime Demon Slayer, Weak Legacy 2 is a Roblox adventure game where you’ll choose between fighting for humanity or the demons, take on quests, and explore a massive world. Along the way, you’ll roll to earn new and rare character attributes including Arts and Clans.
Spins and Resets can be hard to come by in Weak Legacy 2. Luckily, if you need either, you can use Weak Legacy 2 codes to stock up on a decent amount of Spins and Resets.
Development team @healQV usually posts these codes in the game’s Discord server to celebrate player milestones and updates, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired code right here so you can get back to fighting (and rolling for new Clans).
All working Weak Legacy 2 codes
- FIXES15SPINS: 15 Spins
- 1MVISITS50SPINS: 50 Spins
- 5KLIKESRESETBREATHINGORART: Reset Breathing or Art
- 10KLIKESRESETRACE: Reset Race and Breathing or Art
- 20KLIKES25SPINS: 25 Spins
All expired Weak Legacy 2 codes
- RELEASERESETBREATHINGORART
- RELEASERESETRACE
- RELEASE50SPINS
- 3KRESETRACE
- 2KLIKES20SPINS
How do I redeem codes in Weak Legacy 2?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Weak Legacy 2? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Weak Legacy 2 in Roblox.
- Hit the M key to pull up the game’s menu.
- Enter your code into the field on the left side of the menu and hit 'Redeem'.
