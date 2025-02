Verse Piece codes for February 2025

Verse Piece is a Roblox RPG inspired by the hit anime series One Piece. Like Blox Fruits, which is also based on the Shonen Jump saga and is one of the best Roblox games around, you'll take on quests, battle bandits and get new Fruits to power up your hero.

If you're struggling to grind through the levels you can always use some Verse Piece codes to get useful freebies. Codes offer a variety of rewards, including free in-game cash which can be used to purchase new Fruits and unlock more powerful abilities.

New Verse Piece codes are usually shared by the developer [Vermillion] on the game's official Discord server. But we've done all the hard work for you, rounding up all the latest codes so you can spend more time battling bandits and levelling up your character.

Latest Verse Piece codes

!code VoxVsRestize : 5,000$G, 1 Trait Storage, 1 Race Storage, 1 Ability Storage

: 5,000$G, 1 Trait Storage, 1 Race Storage, 1 Ability Storage !code 5MVisits : 250 Race Reroll

: 250 Race Reroll !code 30KLikes (10,000 level required)

(10,000 level required) !code 5FEB (2,500 level required)

(2,500 level required) !code 8KActive

!code Monarch

!code LosLobos

!code WallIsOver (5,000 level required)

(5,000 level required) !code NoMore

!code 20KLikes

!code 10KFavs

!code Replay (max level required)

(max level required) !code HNY2025

!code BuggyPiece

!code HolidayEvents

!code Xmas

!code RESTIZEALIVE

!code TradeBug (5,000 level required)

(5,000 level required) !code 20KMembers

!code 10KLikes

!code 7KLikes (max level required)

(max level required) !code NukeAtomic

!code 4KLikes

!code AnotherVerse (5,000 level required)

(5,000 level required) !code VoxSmart (5,000 level required)

(5,000 level required) !code 4KFavs

!code Delay

!code VERMILLION

!code 3500Likes

!code TrickOrTreat

!code 1MVisits!

!code RobloxDown (5,000 level required)

(5,000 level required) !code ChestDrop (5,000 level required)

(5,000 level required) !code Rengoku (5,000 level required)

(5,000 level required) !code Exclusive (5,000 level required)

(5,000 level required) !code Judge (5,000 level required)

(5,000 level required) !code ShutdownPiece (max level required)

(max level required) !code NoCap (5,000 level required)

(5,000 level required) !code 500KVisits (5,000 level required)

(5,000 level required) !code DelayPiece (5,000 level required)

(5,000 level required) !code Locked

!code Delayed (3,000 level required)

(3,000 level required) !code Enhance (3,000 level required)

(3,000 level required) !code UPDATE2PART1

!code 1.5KFavs

!code LastShutdown

!code 350KVisits

!code 1KLikes

!code SorryReallyLate (3,000 level required)

(3,000 level required) !code SorryForShutdown (3,000 level required)

(3,000 level required) !code 250KVisits (3,000 level required)

(3,000 level required) !code 750Likes (3,000 level required)

(3,000 level required) !code SorryForBug (3,000 level required)

(3,000 level required) !code IAmHere (3,000 level required)

(3,000 level required) !code 500Favs

!code 100KVisits

!code PerfectlyPlanned

!code SorryForLate

!code Update1

!code 1KActives

!code ObitoTV

!code ValkIsHere

!code MiniUPD

!code 2KVisits

!code SorryForBuggy

!code 10KVisits

How do I redeem codes in Verse Piece?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Verse Piece? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Verse Piece in Roblox. Click the chat button in the top left. Image credit: [Vermillion] / VG247 Then, type in a code and hit enter. Image credit: [Vermillion] / VG247

Remember, you need to have "!code" and then a space at the beginning of each code you're trying to redeem. You'll know if it has been claimed successfully if you get a message on screen letting you know what goodies you've just received.

If you didn't see an in-game message appear after entering in a code then there could be one of two problems. The code you entered may no longer be active, as Roblox codes are time-sensitive and only tend to last for a short amount of time. Alternatively, you may not have reached the required level you need to hit to redeem the code.

Verse Piece codes tend to have a level requirement attached to them, and more often than not these requirements are quite high. If you can't claim the code you're interested in then you'll have to get back to levelling up your character.

That's it for our Verse Piece codes guide.