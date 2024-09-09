Units Battlegrounds codes for September 2024

Skip to main content

Units Battlegrounds is a Roblox game where you’ll collect units, position them in battle, and watch as they fend off waves of progressively harder enemies. Units Battlegrounds also has several different modes, including themed dungeons, raid bosses, and an endless mode, meaning there’s a lot to do.

If you want to grab your next unit from a crate, you’ll need either Crystals or Coins, both of which can be hard to come by in-game. Luckily, if you’re short on either, you can use Units Battlegrounds codes for free Crystals and Coins. Development team Kemurox Fan Group usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you by rounding up every current and expired Units Battlegrounds code right here to save you some valuable crate-opening time.

All working Units Battlegrounds codes

  • 20000likes: freebies
  • update_soon: freebies
  • transfer: freebies
  • new_location: freebies

How do I redeem codes in Units Battlegrounds?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Units Battlegrounds? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Units Battlegrounds in Roblox.
  2. Click the ABX codes button on the left side of your screen.
    3. A screenshot of Units Battlegrounds in Roblox showing the game's codes button.
  3. Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Get.
    4. A screenshot of Units Battlegrounds in Roblox showing the game's codes page.

