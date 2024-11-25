Tower Defense RNG codes for November 2024
Get your lucky break!
Tower Defense RNG is a Roblox tower defense game that puts a spin on Roblox’s big RNG trend. In this game, you’ll roll for new units while defending your tower instead of before, which makes for some fast-paced (and stressful!) gameplay.
As with all Roblox RNG games, luck’s the name of the game here, but you have the power to boost it. If you’re hoping for a lucky break, you can use Tower Defense RNG codes to grab some free Luck Boosts (and Rubies and Onyxes).
Developer Stouts Studio usually shares these codes in its official Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Tower Defense RNG code right here so you can get back to defending your base (and rolling!).
Working Tower Defense RNG codes
- likethegameforluck: 1 Ultra-Luck Boost
- 5mYippie: 2 Rubies, 1 Onyx
- LeafyLuck: 1 Lucky Boost, 1 Ultra-Luck Boost
- MythicLuck: 3 Rubies
- kaboom: 1 Onyx
Expired Tower Defense RNG codes
- GiftFromLeif
- beQuick
- ty1M
- test
- release
- rubyforall
- ezGG
- SquidtacStillOnTop
- hereIsLuck
- grindGRINDgrind
- itsLuckingTime
- faze1M
- 100K
- REROLL
- weirdGemThingy
- console!
- Million
- ty4oneM
- boneless
- wings
- areBAD
- 2MilliBoBilli
- gottaGoQUICK
How do I redeem codes in Tower Defense RNG?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Tower Defense RNG? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Tower Defense RNG in Roblox.
- Hit the "Shop" button on the right side of your screen.
- Scroll down to the bottom of the menu that pops up.
- Enter your code into the field and hit "Redeem".
