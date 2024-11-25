Tower Defense RNG codes for November 2024

Tower Defense RNG is a Roblox tower defense game that puts a spin on Roblox’s big RNG trend. In this game, you’ll roll for new units while defending your tower instead of before, which makes for some fast-paced (and stressful!) gameplay.

As with all Roblox RNG games, luck’s the name of the game here, but you have the power to boost it. If you’re hoping for a lucky break, you can use Tower Defense RNG codes to grab some free Luck Boosts (and Rubies and Onyxes).

Developer Stouts Studio usually shares these codes in its official Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Tower Defense RNG code right here so you can get back to defending your base (and rolling!).

Working Tower Defense RNG codes

likethegameforluck : 1 Ultra-Luck Boost

: 1 Ultra-Luck Boost 5mYippie : 2 Rubies, 1 Onyx

: 2 Rubies, 1 Onyx LeafyLuck : 1 Lucky Boost, 1 Ultra-Luck Boost

: 1 Lucky Boost, 1 Ultra-Luck Boost MythicLuck : 3 Rubies

: 3 Rubies kaboom: 1 Onyx

Expired Tower Defense RNG codes

GiftFromLeif

beQuick

ty1M

test

release

rubyforall

ezGG

SquidtacStillOnTop

hereIsLuck

grindGRINDgrind

itsLuckingTime

faze1M

100K

REROLL

weirdGemThingy

console!

Million

ty4oneM

boneless

wings

areBAD

2MilliBoBilli

gottaGoQUICK

How do I redeem codes in Tower Defense RNG?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Tower Defense RNG? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Tower Defense RNG in Roblox. Hit the "Shop" button on the right side of your screen. Image credit: Stouts Studio/VG247 Scroll down to the bottom of the menu that pops up. Enter your code into the field and hit "Redeem". Image credit: Stouts Studio/VG247

