Roblox The Haunt event rewards: All Halloween treats

The Haunt is a spooky new game in Roblox which perfectly fits the spirit of Halloween. There’s a mysterious manor and gloomy set of grounds to explore, all under the control of the ghoulish Headless Horseman!

But The Haunt isn’t all about chilling atmosphere and creepy music, there are loads of mini-games to play and activities to participate in too! However, the main reason why anyone gets involved in these adventures is for the cool rewards.

The Haunt has three different sets of rewards: one set for completing in-game puzzles around the manor, another set for submitting your own entries to the costume contest and a final set for voting on other players’ creations.

Here’s how to get your hands on them all.

The Haunt Voting Rewards

The voting rewards in The Haunt work in fives. There are 5 items to buy, for voting in 5 categories, 5 times.

Each category unlocks at 6PM UK, 7PM CEST, 1PM Eastern, 10am Pacific every day for the next week.

For voting in each category you unlock:

Creatures - Golem of Decay

Cute - Dark Ravens

Villains - Void Vampire's Hat

Orange - Vampire Kitty

Scary - Abomination Egg

To get your unlockable items for voting in The Haunt, enter The Haunt game and walk forward into the Axbury Manor.

Walk into the central reception room where the Headless Horseman sits playing Chopin’s Funeral March.

On the left hand side of the room, you can vote on the current costume categories. Then, next to the stairs near where you came in, you can see the daily “rewards” for voting in the game.

Once you’ve voted 5 times, you can interact with the glass bell jar to view each reward. Click “Curse it” and then you’ll be prompted to buy the item for Robux.

You can get them all in a bundle for 600 Robux, otherwise the Golem of Decay costs 80, then it’s 175 for the Dark Ravens, 125 for the Void Vampire’s Hat, 95 for the Vampire Kitty and finally 450 for the Abomination Egg.

How to get the Orange Horns, Cursed Camera, Layered Halloween Necklace and Sinister Teddy Bear in The Haunt

On either side of the Headless Horseman, you can find more rewards at the top of each staircase.

To enter The Haunt's costume contest, you need to take pictures in other Roblox games and submit them. Participating games include very popular titles like Dress to Impress, Doors and Murder Mystery 2.

If you submit a capture, you get the Orange Horns. If you submit a capture in three different categories, you get the Cursed Camera.

Winning a category - which is sure to be an incredibly rare item - gets you the Layered Halloween Necklace, while runners up receive the Sinister Teddy Bear.

How to get the free rewards in The Haunt

Although you have to pay Robux for the voting rewards in The Haunt, there are 5 item rewards you can get for completing mini-games around the castle and grounds. These include:

Pure Light Lantern - "Cemetary"

- "Cemetary" Golden Key necklace - Maze

- Maze Death’s Dastardly Cape - Mirrors

- Mirrors Flaming Pumpkin Cart - Pumpkins

- Pumpkins Spectral Spectacles - Elevators

New challenges will open up at the same time as the new costume voting categories - 6PM UK, 7PM CEST, 1PM Eastern, 10am Pacific - so look for them around the Manor, play the challenges and claim your fun items to continue the adventure.