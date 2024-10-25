How to get the Pure Light Lantern in Roblox The Haunt

Roblox has a brand-new Halloween event, The Haunt, which takes place in a spooky manor house filled with secrets and surprises.

If you dare to explore the sprawling grounds outside the manor, you can lay your hands on some fun rewards like the Pure Light Lantern, which will guide your way through the rest of The Haunt.

You collect the Pure Light Lantern from the “Cemetary” - which is the in-game spelling for Cemetery - but it can be quite unclear exactly what you’re supposed to do. Here’s how to add the Pure Light Lantern to your inventory and solve the Cemetery mystery for yourself!

Where to find the “Cemetary” in The Haunt

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

To find the Cemetery in the grounds of Axbury Manor, walk forward from where you land in The Haunt and through to the other side of the Manor, past the Headless Horseman playing the piano in the middle.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

When you reach the back of the house you should see a fountain in front of you. Turn left and walk forward until you see the glowing shovels at the gates of the cemetery.

How to dig up the Pure Light Lantern in The Haunt

Walk up to either of the shovels and interact with them to add one to your inventory. Select it in your inventory to hold it in your hands, then you can press the action button (R2 on PlayStation, RT on Xbox, or click on a computer) to dig.

To collect your lantern, you need to use the shovel to dig up graves around the Cemetery. Most are empty, some will contain a spooky surprise, but just one will hide the Pure Light Lantern!

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

This can take a long time, and there are many different graves across the two levels of the cemetery. Just continue to dig in as many locations as you can find, but when you finally unearth the lantern, you’ll get a badge and be able to pick up the item.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

There have been some reports of the lantern bugging out and failing to be registered in players’ inventory, but make sure you’ve searched enough graves before you decide your game is bugged!

As we get closer to Halloween, there will be more items to collect as part of The Haunt. Check out our page on The Haunt rewards to see what you can get, or you can head into one of the partner games like Dress to Impress to start submitting your entries for the costume contest.