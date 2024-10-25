As you explore Axbury Manor in Roblox’s latest Halloween event, The Haunt, you find fresh secrets around every corner. But it’s not just the foreboding house you have to contend with, but the labyrinthine grounds sprawling out behind the property.

The second item and challenge to unlock during The Haunt Halloween event is the Golden Key Necklace and the Maze. Here’s where you need to go to take them on!

Where to find the Maze for the Golden Key Necklace in the Haunt

When you first drop into The Haunt, you should find yourself outside the front door of the Axbury Manor. Walk forward, past the Butler who definitely knows more than he’s letting on, and past the porch, down the corridor to the central reception room.

Here you find the lord of the manor, the Headless Horseman, playing a famous funeral tune on the piano surrounded by floating books, flickering candles and pictures submitted by players around the world to the costume contest.

Make your way straight past the Headless Horseman and you should see an open door leading to a fountain outside.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

At the fountain, turn right, then follow the path into the grounds.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Here, on your right, you will find the Maze which holds the challenge required to claim the Golden Key Necklace!

If you’re yet to claim the first item for your inventory, here’s how to collect the Pure Light Lantern from the Cemetery.

But for more information on all the items you can get, here’s our page on The Haunt’s rewards. In the fun, remember to visit the partner games like Dress to Impress to submit your contest entries!