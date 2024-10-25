How to find the pumpkins room for the pumpkin cart in The Haunt

Roblox’s Halloween event The Haunt is full of ghouls, ghosts and creatures of the night, but is anything more synonymous with the spookiest holiday than a Halloween pumpkin?

One of the final challenges in The Haunt asks you to find a Pumpkin-themed room somewhere in the Axbury Manor and solve a new challenge to claim the Flaming Pumpkin Cart for your own. But where exactly is it?

If you haven’t explored every inch of the foreboding manor house up to this point, it’s very easy to miss where you need to go. So, to save you wandering the dark corners of the creepy house alone, here’s where to find the pumpkins room in The Haunt!

Where to find the Pumpkins room for the Flaming Pumpkin Cart in The Haunt

Your avatar is dropped into The Haunt outside the front door to Axbury Manor, along with hundreds of other, eager players looking for adventure.

But to reach the pumpkins room, walk past the unfriendly Butler and into the foyer. Then go right as soon as you enter the house.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

At the end of the hall turnleft up the small stairs, then continue down the hall and take the large stairs on your right.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

At the top, look to your left. Here you should see another set of stairs leading up to the Pumpkin room - this is right next to the upper level of the Mirrors room where you can complete the challenge for Death’s Dastardly Cape.

You can also access this top floor from the opposite side of the manor, where you’ll find an identical set of stairs. Either way, this is where you need to go to take on the fourth challenge.

For more on everything you can unlock during this Halloween event, we have a full page on The Haunt rewards. Otherwise, you need to visit partnered games like Murder Mystery 2 and Dress to Impress to take photos to enter the costume contest!