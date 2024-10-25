How to find the elevators for the spectral spectacles in The Haunt

As we reach the end of the challenges unlocked during Roblox’s The Haunt event, this final test takes to an underexplored part of the Axbury Manor, with one more secret to reveal. So far you’ve taken on the Cemetery and Maze at either end of the grounds, as well as numerous rooms inside the house.

But this time you need to visit the west wing of the Headless Horseman’s domain.

So you can add the Spectral Spectacles to your inventory, here’s where you can find the elevator room inside Axbury Manor during The Haunt!

Where to find the Elevators for the Spectral Spectacles in The Haunt

When you enter The Haunt, your character is dropped off in front of the manor house, with only the creepy Butler and hundreds of other players for company.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Go past the macabre manservant through the front door of the manor and take an immediate left turn.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Walk down to the end of the hallway, take a right, and the elevator room with the final puzzle should be just on your left. There aren’t any of the other challenges nearby to this part of the house, so you’ve likely not been here before to notice where you’re going.

However, you can take the staircase next to the Elevators upwards to reach the Pumpkin room for the Flaming Pumpkin Cart if you wish.

Once you’ve completed the challenge here, you’ll have collected all of the free items that are available as part of The Haunt, but you’re still free to further explore the manor in search of extra secrets and mysteries - there are still some you might not have found!

But if you want to see everything that’s unlocked during the event, we have a full page on The Haunt rewards. Otherwise you can play partnered games like Doors and Dress to Impress to submit pictures for the costume contest.