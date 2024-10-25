Where to find the mirrors for death's dastardly cape in The Haunt

Up until now, Roblox’s latest Halloween event, The Haunt, has seen players comb the extensive grounds outside Axbury Manor in search of exclusive items. But for Death’s Dastardly Cape, you need to find the Mirrors Room in a secluded corner of the house’s interior.

This is the third piece of wearable loot you can unlock for free by playing challenges and solving puzzles inside The Haunt, but it’s the first game to take place within the Headless Horseman’s residence itself.

So you can don the cape of Death himself, here’s where to find the Mirrors room in Axbury Manor.

Where to find the Mirrors room for Death’s Dastardly Cape in The Haunt

When you’re first dropped into The Haunt, your character finds themself outside the front door of the grand manor house.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Walk forwards, speaking with the creepy Butler on your left if you dare, past the porch and through the front door into the foyer.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Instead of going any further forwards, instead take a right and follow the hallway around. Take a left up the small flight of stairs and you should see the Mirrors room on your right.

This room is much bigger and taller than it looks from the outside. If you go past the ground floor entrance, you can climb a large set of stairs up to a higher floor.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

From this vantage point, you can reach the rafters above the Mirrors room, which will surely be important for the puzzle contained within - or it might just be a fun place to spy on your friends as they try to figure it out for themselves.

If you’ve not done so already, you can also take on the challenges in the Cemetery for the Pure Light Lantern and the garden maze for the Golden Key Necklace.

We also have a full page on all of The Haunt rewards if you’re interested in collecting everything, but to do that you’ll need to visit partner games like Dress to Impress to submit your costume entries!