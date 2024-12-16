Sword Fantasy codes for December 2024

Sword Fantasy is a Roblox RPG that’s seemingly inspired by Sword Art Online. In this game, you’ll complete quests, raid dungeons, fight difficult bosses, and explore a massive world, all while leveling up your character.

Sword Fantasy is all about growing stronger, which can be a pretty slow process if you’re impatient. Luckily, you can get plenty of freebies by using Sword Fantasy codes, which will net you temporary boosts to things like XP, mastery, and drop rate.

The game’s developers usually share these codes in the game’s official Discord server alongside updates or to celebrate player milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Sword Fantasy code right here so you can get back to the leveling grind.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Working Sword Fantasy codes

6400likes : 2x Mastery Boost (45 minutes), 1.7x Experience Boost (45 minutes)

: 2x Mastery Boost (45 minutes), 1.7x Experience Boost (45 minutes) 7400likes : 2x Drop Rate Boost (2 hours and 30 minutes)

: 2x Drop Rate Boost (2 hours and 30 minutes) 250kvisits : 2x Mastery Boost (1 hour)

: 2x Mastery Boost (1 hour) 10klikes : 2x Drop Rate Boost (1 hour)

: 2x Drop Rate Boost (1 hour) 15kfavorites: 1.7x Experience Boost (1 hour and 30 minutes)

Expired Sword Fantasy codes

sorryforthis!

1500likes

1kplayers

5kfavorites

2200likes

5200likes

How do I redeem codes in Sword Fantasy?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Sword Fantasy? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Sword Fantasy in Roblox. Click the "Codes" button near the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: Sword Fantasy/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit "Claim". Image credit: Sword Fantasy/VG247

On the hunt for more codes for other anime-inspired Roblox games? Head to our guides for Jujutsu Shenanigans, Rogue Ninja, Vision, Meta Lock, and Anime Impact.