Skip to main content

Sword Fantasy codes for December 2024

Swing and slash your way to success.

Artwork for the Roblox game Sword Fantasy showing a fantasy-inspired Roblox character overlooking a rural landscape.
Image credit: Sword Fantasy
Amelia Zollner avatar
Guide by Amelia Zollner Contributor
Published on

Sword Fantasy is a Roblox RPG that’s seemingly inspired by Sword Art Online. In this game, you’ll complete quests, raid dungeons, fight difficult bosses, and explore a massive world, all while leveling up your character.

Sword Fantasy is all about growing stronger, which can be a pretty slow process if you’re impatient. Luckily, you can get plenty of freebies by using Sword Fantasy codes, which will net you temporary boosts to things like XP, mastery, and drop rate.

The game’s developers usually share these codes in the game’s official Discord server alongside updates or to celebrate player milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Sword Fantasy code right here so you can get back to the leveling grind.

Working Sword Fantasy codes

  • 6400likes: 2x Mastery Boost (45 minutes), 1.7x Experience Boost (45 minutes)
  • 7400likes: 2x Drop Rate Boost (2 hours and 30 minutes)
  • 250kvisits: 2x Mastery Boost (1 hour)
  • 10klikes: 2x Drop Rate Boost (1 hour)
  • 15kfavorites: 1.7x Experience Boost (1 hour and 30 minutes)

Expired Sword Fantasy codes

  • sorryforthis!
  • 1500likes
  • 1kplayers
  • 5kfavorites
  • 2200likes
  • 5200likes

How do I redeem codes in Sword Fantasy?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Sword Fantasy? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Sword Fantasy in Roblox.
  2. Click the "Codes" button near the top left corner of your screen.
    3. A screenshot of Sword Fantasy in Roblox showing the game's codes button.
    Image credit: Sword Fantasy/VG247
  3. Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit "Claim".
    4. A screenshot of Sword Fantasy in Roblox showing the game's codes menu.
    Image credit: Sword Fantasy/VG247

On the hunt for more codes for other anime-inspired Roblox games? Head to our guides for Jujutsu Shenanigans, Rogue Ninja, Vision, Meta Lock, and Anime Impact.

Read this next