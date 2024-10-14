Swim League codes for October 2024

Swim League is a Roblox fitness game that’s all about training to be the best swimmer around. In this game, you’ll train different muscle groups using various machines, roll for rare stat-boosting pets, and race against other swimmers.

If you’re looking to boost your strength without training for a while, you’ll want to stock up on Power Potions (which temporarily boost your stats) and Cash (which can get you pets). Luckily, you can use Swim League codes to stock up on both, which just might be enough to help you win your next big race.

The game’s developers usually share these codes in the game’s Discord server and straight onto its Roblox page, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up all current and expired Swim League codes right here so you can get back into the pool.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Swim League codes

2KLIKES : 2 Power Potions

: 2 Power Potions 12KLIKES : 2 Power Potions

: 2 Power Potions Release : 1,000 Cash

: 1,000 Cash 100Likes : 2 Power Potions

: 2 Power Potions 5KLikes: 2 Power Potions

All expired Swim League codes

Swim League doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Swim League?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Swim League? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Swim League in Roblox. Click the Settings button in the top right corner of your screen. Image credit: Swim Race Champion/VG247 Enter your code into the field at the bottom of the menu that pops up and hit 'OK'. Image credit: Swim Race Champion/VG247

On the hunt for codes for other popular Roblox games? Head to our guides for Dungeon RNG, Rivals, Tapping Legends Final, Ice Fishing Simulator, and Drive World.