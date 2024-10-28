Survive the Killer codes for October 2024
Slyce to survive.
Survive the Killer is a Roblox action game with a spooky theme. In this game, you’ll either be chosen as a killer or survivor — if you’re a survivor, you’ll need to hide and escape, if you’re the killer, you’ll need to dispatch as many other players as you can. Along the way, you’ll collect rare knives, killers, and even entire cabins.
If you want some extra knives to flex as the killer, you’re in luck — you can use Survive the Killer codes to stock up on free Slycers and Slycer Crafting Recipes. Developer Slyce Entertainment normally shares these codes in the game’s Discord server alongside new updates or player milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all current and expired Survive the Killer codes right here so you can get back to surviving (or hunting…).
All working Survive the Killer codes
- MINING: Charcoal Slycer, Motherlode Slycer Crafting Recipe
- GHOSTS: Undead Candy Slycer
All expired Survive the Killer codes
- HAVEPRIDE
- MOREPOWER
- HOLIDAY
- TRICKORTREAT
- PEST
- RED
- HEARTBREAKER
- SNOWMAN
- NEWYEARGRIND
- omgfinally
- BOO
- DESYNC
- LUCKY2022
- STK2YEARS
- CUPID2022
- 900M
- SANTA
- HAPPYNEWYEAR
- HALLOWVEMBER
- 800M
- JUMPBUG
- 700M
- PRIDE
- LUCKY2021
- SPOOKY2020
- FULLMOON
- CHEESE
- SAWBLADE
- THATSALOTOFVISITS
- WHATSTHECODE
- KILLERCRAZE
- CHUCKY
- LUCKY2020
- FRIDAY13
- MASHEDPOTATOES
- CRATESSOON
- TRADINGWHEN
How do I redeem codes in Survive the Killer?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Survive the Killer? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Survive the Killer in Roblox.
- In the lobby area, walk up to Cody (the codes NPC) and press E.
- Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Redeem.
