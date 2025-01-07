Supermarket Simulator codes for January 2025

Supermarket Simulator is a Roblox tycoon game that’s all about building your own supermarket from the ground up. In this game, you’ll stock your shelves, set prices for items, ring customers up at the register, and expand your store (and profits).

You’ll need quite a bit of Cash to stock your shelves at the beginning of each day, which can be tricky as a new store owner. Luckily, you can use Supermarket Simulator codes to grab some free Cash that should help you stock your shelves fully.

Developer MagicCube usually shares these codes straight onto the game’s Roblox page, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Supermarket Simulator code right here so you can get right back to the register!

Working Supermarket Simulator codes

Awesome : $1,000

: $1,000 Fantastic: $950

Expired Supermarket Simulator codes

Great

Impressive

Amazing

Super

3klikes

Marvelous

How do I redeem codes in Supermarket Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Supermarket Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Supermarket Simulator in Roblox. Press Z or hit the codes button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: MagicCube/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Enter. Image credit: MagicCube/VG247 If the code you entered is working a notification will appear on screen letting you know what rewards you've just claimed! Codes are only available for a limited amount of time though, so if you get an error message instead then that means it's no longer working.

