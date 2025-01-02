Roblox Squid Game X Codes

With the release of season 2 of Squid Game, the Roblox experience Squid Game X has added not just a new game mode based on the latest series, but a selection of new codes as well.

These Squid Game X codes are easy to input and give you a cash injection, just like the ultimate goal of the TV show, as you compete in mini, Roblox-style versions of the extravagant challenges Seong Gi-hun and co are subjected to.

We’ll try not to think about how that kind of misses the message of Squid Game, which is supposed to critique the unfair circumstances of our unequal society and the difficult situations that arise when people willingly (or are forced to) pursue money instead of happiness, because each of the games work surprisingly well inside Roblox.

With this latest update there are 8 different game modes to play, including versions of the now iconic Red Light, Green Light and Honeycomb puzzle games from the first series of Squid Game and a new Mingle game based on the second. The Marbles game has also been revamped to be more fun and interesting, while various bug fixes, as well as full console support, have also been added to level the playing field across all platforms.

Another new code will be released when Squid Game X reaches 150,000 likes (it’s currently at 125,000 at the moment), so check back soon for another drop.

All working Squid Game X Codes

Here are all of the currently working codes in Squid Game X. Pay attention to the symbols at the start and end of some of the codes, they're an important part of the code and won't work without them.

$100M$ -150 coins

-150 coins UPDATE7RELEASE - 150 coins

- 150 coins BAXTRIX_2 - 100 coins

- 100 coins ^100MIL^ - 100 coins

- 100 coins *100KLIKES* - 100 coins

- 100 coins $100K$ - 100 coins

- 100 coins +80KLIKES+ - 100 coins

- 100 coins 75MIL - 75 coins

- 75 coins 20KCONC - 50 coins

- 50 coins 50KLIKES - 50 coins

How to redeem codes in Squid Game X

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Open Squid Game X and you will find yourself in the dormitory room from the Squid Game series. On the left-hand side of your screen you will see a series of tiles which open the shop, the settings menu and let you change your outfit. Press on the bird logo which looks like the old logo for Twitter and it will open a box where you can type in codes at the bottom. Type in the case-sensitive code (that means if it’s in capital or lower case letters, it needs to be typed out in the same capital or lower case letters), then press on the screen again and your reward will automatically be redeemed!

The coins you can get from the codes above are already enough for a basic outfit, but you can save up for more interesting costumes by playing and winning games!

