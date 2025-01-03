SpongeBob Tower Defense codes for January 2025

SpongeBob Tower Defense is a Roblox game based on the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon series SpongeBob SquarePants. Like other tower defense games, players have to defend their base from wave after wave of enemies by placing units strategically around a map.

This time around though, the units you'll be placing are characters from the iconic cartoon series like SpongeBob himself, his best friend Patrick and King Neptune. There are 100 units to collect in total, but to get all of the game's characters you'll need plenty of Gems, and that's where SpongeBob Tower Defense codes will help.

These codes offer free Gems so you can Summon new characters, along with other items that will help you level up existing Units. To save you time, we've rounded up all the working codes for SpongeBob Tower Defense so you can get back to what's important - summoning new Units and progressing through the game's colorful maps.

Working SpongeBob Tower Defense codes

BoostJuice: 10x Aged Patty, 2x XP Boost (60 minutes), 2x Gems Boost (60 minutes)

Expired SpongeBob Tower Defense codes

100KGoofyGoobers

GemsOnGems

NowThisIsOP

25KHooray

OneUp

SandysDojo

XmasUnderDaSea

How to redeem SpongeBob Tower Defense codes

Not sure how to redeem SpongeBob Tower Defense codes? Here's what you need to do:

Launch SpongeBob Tower Defense in Roblox. Once you drop in-game select the "Codes" button on the left. Image credit: Krabby Krew / VG247 This will open up a "Codes" menu with a textbox that says "Enter Code Here". Type a code into the textbox and then press the "Enter" button. Image credit: Krabby Krew / VG247

