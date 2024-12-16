Spiked codes for December 2024

Spiked is a Roblox volleyball game inspired by the popular anime series Haikyuu!! In this game, you’ll roll for new weapons and attributes, master a detailed set of abilities, and flex your volleyball moves on the court in matches with friends or strangers.

You’ll need to roll for everything from height to buffs and weapons in Spiked, which can be pretty costly. Luckily, you can get plenty of in-game Yen by using Spiked codes, which will help you roll (and hopefully fund the build of your dreams).

Development team MomentumGames usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Spiked code right here so you can get back to the court.

Working Spiked codes

RELEASE : 25,000 Yen

: 25,000 Yen QUICKPATCH1 : 20,000 Yen

: 20,000 Yen BOOMJUMPFIX : 20,000 Yen

: 20,000 Yen PSCOMMANDS : 25,000 Yen

: 25,000 Yen QUICKPATCH2 : 20,000 Yen

: 20,000 Yen 5KLIKES : 15,000 Yen

: 15,000 Yen 1MILVISITS : 25,000 Yen

: 25,000 Yen 10KFAVS : 15,000 Yen

: 15,000 Yen SERVERCRASHES : 20,000 Yen

: 20,000 Yen SORRYFORSHUTDOWNS: 25,000 Yen

Expired Spiked codes

Spiked doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Spiked?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Spiked? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Spiked in Roblox. Hit M to open the menu. Click the "Store" button on the right side of your screen. Type your code into the field at the bottom of the "Store" menu and hit enter. Image credit: MomentumGames/VG247

