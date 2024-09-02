Special Anime Defense codes for September 2024

2 September 2024: We added new Special Anime Defense codes

Special Anime Defense is a Roblox tower defense game that features characters from popular anime series like Hunter X Hunter, Dragon Ball Z, and Jujutsu Kaisen. In this game, you’ll summon for tiny anime units and then strategically place them to defend your base, whether you’re in story mode or just trying to complete challenges.

It can be hard to come by summons in game, but luckily, you can use Special Anime Defense codes for free gems that’ll get you hundreds of rolls (along with quite a few Magic Tokens). The game’s developers usually share these codes in the game’s Discord server to celebrate player milestones and updates, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Special Anime Defense code right here so you can get back to summoning.

All working Special Anime Defense codes

10kfavs : 1,000 Gems

: 1,000 Gems 8klikes : 1,000 Gems

: 1,000 Gems 50KDiscord! : 1,000 Gems, 5 Magic Tokens

: 1,000 Gems, 5 Magic Tokens 1MVISITS : 10 Magic Tokens

: 10 Magic Tokens Delay : 10 Magic Tokens

: 10 Magic Tokens Sorry! : 1,500 Gems

: 1,500 Gems DataFix! : 2,000 Gems, 15 Magic Tokens

: 2,000 Gems, 15 Magic Tokens Invaded! : 2,000 Gems, 10 Magic Tokens

: 2,000 Gems, 10 Magic Tokens 20K !: 1,500 Gems, 20 Magic Tokens

!: 1,500 Gems, 20 Magic Tokens 90K! 1,500 Gems, 12 Magic Tokens

1,500 Gems, 12 Magic Tokens Future! : 2,000 Gems, 20 Magic Tokens

: 2,000 Gems, 20 Magic Tokens 100k! : 2,500 Gems, 30 Magic Tokens

: 2,500 Gems, 30 Magic Tokens Restock! : 1,500 Gems, 10 Magic Tokens

: 1,500 Gems, 10 Magic Tokens RELEASE: 500 Gems

All expired Special Anime Defense codes

ServerAttack!

How do I redeem codes in Special Anime Defense?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Special Anime Defense? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Special Anime Defense in Roblox. Walk over to the blue codes circle in the lobby area and step inside. Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Redeem.

Want to get a head start in other anime Roblox games? We've got your back with our codes guides for Anime Defenders, Anime Roulette, Anime Realms Simulator, Anime Spirits, and Anime Switch.