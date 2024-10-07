Sorcery codes for October 2024

Sorcery is an open-world, anime-inspired Roblox game that’s all about using magical skills. In this game, you’ll pick between being a sorcerer or cursed, explore a massive open world, complete quests, and take part in PvP fights.

Currency can be hard to come by in Sorcery, especially if you’re starting out as a new player. Luckily, you can use Sorcery codes to stock up on Cursed Tickets and the occasional stat–resetting Forgotten Orb, which just might be enough to fund your next big purchase.

Developer Bloodsung usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server to celebrate updates, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Sorcery code right here so you can get back to fighting.

All working Sorcery codes

fixed : 100 Cursed Tickets

: 100 Cursed Tickets resetstats : 1 Forgotten Orb

: 1 Forgotten Orb newcode : 50 Cursed Tickets

: 50 Cursed Tickets shutdown: 50 Cursed Tickets

All expired Sorcery codes

toji

ticketstest

How do I redeem codes in Sorcery?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Sorcery? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Sorcery in Roblox. Click the chat button at the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Bloodsung Type “/e code”, followed by a space and then your code into the chat box. For example, if you wanted to use the code “fixed” you would have to type “/e code fixed” into the chat box. Then, hit enter to redeem your code.

