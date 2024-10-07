Sorcery codes for October 2024
How to redeem Sorcery codes in Roblox.
Sorcery is an open-world, anime-inspired Roblox game that’s all about using magical skills. In this game, you’ll pick between being a sorcerer or cursed, explore a massive open world, complete quests, and take part in PvP fights.
Currency can be hard to come by in Sorcery, especially if you’re starting out as a new player. Luckily, you can use Sorcery codes to stock up on Cursed Tickets and the occasional stat–resetting Forgotten Orb, which just might be enough to fund your next big purchase.
Developer Bloodsung usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server to celebrate updates, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Sorcery code right here so you can get back to fighting.
All working Sorcery codes
- fixed: 100 Cursed Tickets
- resetstats: 1 Forgotten Orb
- newcode: 50 Cursed Tickets
- shutdown: 50 Cursed Tickets
All expired Sorcery codes
- toji
- ticketstest
How do I redeem codes in Sorcery?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Sorcery? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Sorcery in Roblox.
- Click the chat button at the top left corner of your screen.
- Type “/e code”, followed by a space and then your code into the chat box. For example, if you wanted to use the code “fixed” you would have to type “/e code fixed” into the chat box.
- Then, hit enter to redeem your code.
On the hunt for more Roblox codes for other anime-themed games? We've got your back with our codes guides for Z Piece, Type Soul, Anime Spirits, Anime Simulator, and Jujutsu Chronicles.