Sorcerer Tower Defense codes for November 2024

Sorcerer Tower Defense is a Roblox tower defense game inspired by Jujutsu Kaisen. In this game, you’ll team up with other players, summon rare units, defend your base, and fight tough bosses.

Sorcerer Tower Defense gets pretty tricky without stronger units, and you’ll need quite a lot of in-game currency to be able to summon often. Luckily, you can use Sorcerer Tower Defense codes to stock up on free Gems and Coins! Developer Peanut Butter Entertainment normally shares these codes in the game’s Discord server to celebrate player milestones and updates, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Sorcerer Tower Defense code right here so you can get right back to summoning.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Sorcerer Tower Defense codes

CurseKing : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems FingerGrindBegins : 999 Coins

: 999 Coins Mahito : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems DropAnimations: 1,000 Coins

All expired Sorcerer Tower Defense codes

1MVisits

4KFavourites

TheGreatRelease

SubToSorcererTD

2MVisits

Mahoraga

3MVisits

1KSubs

Summer

4MVisits

Geto

EndlessBackSoon

6MVisits

NewTrading

TradingFixed

Storymode

StayTuned

AutoSell

AutoSkip

CompleteStory

MegumiGrindBegins

How do I redeem codes in Sorcerer Tower Defense?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Sorcerer Tower Defense? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Sorcerer Tower Defense in Roblox. Make sure you’ve played for 30 minutes, summoned 10 units, and beaten Stage 5 on normal mode — you won’t be able to redeem codes until you have. Click the Codes button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Peanut Butter Entertainment Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Confirm. Image credit: VG247/Peanut Butter Entertainment

Looking for codes for other Roblox tower defense games? Head to our guides for Anime Defenders, Anime Power Defense, Anime World Tower Defense, Ultimate Tower Defense, and Anime Crossover Defense.