Sorcerer Tower Defense codes for November 2024
How to redeem Sorcerer Tower Defense codes in Roblox.
Sorcerer Tower Defense is a Roblox tower defense game inspired by Jujutsu Kaisen. In this game, you’ll team up with other players, summon rare units, defend your base, and fight tough bosses.
Sorcerer Tower Defense gets pretty tricky without stronger units, and you’ll need quite a lot of in-game currency to be able to summon often. Luckily, you can use Sorcerer Tower Defense codes to stock up on free Gems and Coins! Developer Peanut Butter Entertainment normally shares these codes in the game’s Discord server to celebrate player milestones and updates, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Sorcerer Tower Defense code right here so you can get right back to summoning.
All working Sorcerer Tower Defense codes
- CurseKing: 500 Gems
- FingerGrindBegins: 999 Coins
- Mahito: 500 Gems
- DropAnimations: 1,000 Coins
All expired Sorcerer Tower Defense codes
- 1MVisits
- 4KFavourites
- TheGreatRelease
- SubToSorcererTD
- 2MVisits
- Mahoraga
- 3MVisits
- 1KSubs
- Summer
- 4MVisits
- Geto
- EndlessBackSoon
- 6MVisits
- NewTrading
- TradingFixed
- Storymode
- StayTuned
- AutoSell
- AutoSkip
- CompleteStory
- MegumiGrindBegins
How do I redeem codes in Sorcerer Tower Defense?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Sorcerer Tower Defense? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Sorcerer Tower Defense in Roblox.
- Make sure you’ve played for 30 minutes, summoned 10 units, and beaten Stage 5 on normal mode — you won’t be able to redeem codes until you have.
- Click the Codes button on the left side of your screen.
- Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Confirm.
