Slayer Online codes for November 2024

Slayer Online is a Roblox RPG inspired by Demon Slayer. In this game, you’ll choose between being a demon or demon slayer, spin to build the character of your dreams, take on quests, and master your chosen combat style.

A lot depends on your character’s build in Slayer Online, and it can be tricky to earn Spins to change your stats. Luckily, there are plenty of Slayer Online codes that’ll help you stock up on resources like Clan Spins, Demon Art Spins, and Weapon Color Spins.

Development team ShyDevs normally shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Slayer Online code right here so you can get right back to slaying (or… demoning?).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Working Slayer Online codes

Update1 : 1 Stat Reset, 5 Demon Body Color Spins, 5 Demon Horn Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, 30 Clan Spins

: 1 Stat Reset, 5 Demon Body Color Spins, 5 Demon Horn Spins, 15 Demon Art Spins, 30 Clan Spins CodesBugged : 3 Weapon Color Spins, 1 Mode Reset

: 3 Weapon Color Spins, 1 Mode Reset 2KLikesWorking : 5 Demon Art Spins, 10 Clan Spins

: 5 Demon Art Spins, 10 Clan Spins 750KVisitsWorking: 3 Demon Art Spins, 5 Clan Spins

Expired Slayer Online codes

Release

Guizera

BugFixes

SorryMobiles

FinalSelectionBug

500Likes

50KVisits

SomethingBigComing

100KVisitsCool

5KFavorites

1KVisitsTYAll

How do I redeem codes in Slayer Online?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Slayer Online? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Slayer Online in Roblox. Click the yellow "Shop" button near the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: ShyDevs/VG247 Type your code into the field on the right of the menu that pops up and hit enter. Image credit: ShyDevs/VG247

Looking for a head start in another popular anime-inspired Roblox game? We've got you covered with our codes guides for Anime Dungeon Fighters, Demon Soul Simulator, Type Soul, Anime Reborn, and Peroxide.