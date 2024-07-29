Slap Battles codes for July 2024

Slap Battles is a Roblox fighting game where you’ll knock other players off of an island using a comically large hand. Along the way, you’ll unlock new abilities (and the flashy hands that come along with them!) from the game’s massive roster and work your way up the leaderboard.

If you want to level up your Slap Battles gameplay by unlocking new hands, you’ll need some serious Slaps. You’ll earn these naturally as you defeat other players, but if you’re in a hurry, you can stock up on quite a few free Slaps using Slap Battles codes. The developers typically share these codes on Twitter/X and in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Slap Battles code right here so you can get back to slapping.

All working Slap Battles codes

Slap Battles doesn’t currently have any working codes. If the developers add any new codes, we’ll be sure to update this list!

All expired Slap Battles codes

Beginner

LoneOrange

HappyNewYear

ArcWasHere

OneMillionLikes

BobaWasHere

How do I redeem codes in Slap Battles?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Slap Battles? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Slap Battles in Roblox. Click the Twitter icon button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Slap Battles Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Redeem Code. Image credit: VG247/Slap Battles

